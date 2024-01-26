The QQQ Legacy Classic, hosted by Michael B. Jordan, is back for its third year featuring matchups between Grambling and Jackson State, as well as Howard and Hampton.

The third annual Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic is returning in February and features thrilling men's college basketball matchups between Grambling and Jackson State University, as well as a rematch between Hampton University and Howard University. The event was created by Michael B. Jordan with the aim of elevating the profile of HBCU basketball.

“I just want to be known as someone who helps people, who made it easier, brought people together and afforded other people opportunities that I had,” Jordan said in comments obtained by Forbes in 2021. “While I’m here now and have the momentum, I want to set up things for other people so when I’m gone, this shit can keep going.”

Jordan partnered with WME Sports, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, and Scout Sports and Entertainment, the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic aims to showcase the HBCU experience both on and off the court. The event will be broadcast live on TNT and the B/R Sports Add-On on Max on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 1 p.m. ET.

This year's legacy classic is the first time that The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has teams competing as Grambling State looks to cool off a red-hot Jackson State squad led by NBA Champion Mo Williams. Meanwhile, Howard and Hampton will face off in another installment of the “Battle of the Real HU” after Howard beat Hampton 92-80 to open the season on November 6th.

The doubleheader will get full-scale coverage from TNT with play-by-play commentary from Minnesota Timberwolves lead announcer Michael Grady, alongside analyst Grant Hill and reporter Stephanie Ready. Taylor Rooks will host the pre, post, and halftime coverage, joined by Renee Montgomery, Isiah Thomas, and other special guests.

Adding to the festivities, all participating HBCU will bring their respective bands to perform during the game. The game will also be hosted by North Carolina A&T alumnus and former “106 & Park” host Terrance J.

The Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic has gained momentum since its inaugural event in 2021, which featured thrilling games between Delaware State University and North Carolina Central University, as well as Howard University and North Carolina A&T. Last season, Morgan State University emerged victorious over Delaware State University, while Norfolk State University triumphed over Hampton.