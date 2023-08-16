Michael Cera, fresh off the Barbie hype train and getting set to return to the Scott Pilgrim franchise, teased his directorial debut that he hopes to make.

Speaking to Decider about his new film The Adults, Cera revealed that he is developing a project he wants to direct. Currently, he's working on getting financing for the film. He wouldn't spill on any specifics, but he teased that “It's a family story. I don't know how to describe it. It's mysterious.”

This wouldn't be Cera's first directorial effort in total. He has written and directed a few short films including Brazzaville Teen-Ager and Failure in 2013. This would be his first feature-length film assuming the film finds funding.

Michael Cera first gained notoriety in Arrested Development. He then got his big film breaks in 2007 when he starred in both Superbad and Juno. That would lead him to star in Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist and then Edgar Wright's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World — an adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novel series.

2023 served as a renaissance for Cera in a sense. He starred in The Adults, a comedy drama with Sophia Lillis, Hannah Gross, and Wavyy Jonez, and an episode of Black Mirror. In Greta Gerwig's Barbie — the film of the summer — Cera played Allen, a one-of-a-kind doll.

Coming up, Cera will return to the Scott Pilgrim franchise in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. The core cast from Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is returning for the anime series, which will be released on Netflix this November.