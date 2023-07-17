Michael Cera is an acclaimed actor, but he recently revealed that he questioned his future in the industry after his Superbad fame.

In 2007, Cera had a breakout year between Superbad and Juno. He was 19 at the time and was not prepared for this jump into stardom.

“That was sort of overwhelming,” he revealed to The Guardian. “I didn't know how to handle walking down the street. Fame makes you very uncomfortable in your own skin, and makes you paranoid and weird. There were lots of great things about it, and I met a lot of amazing people, but there's a lot of bad energies, too, ones that I was not equipped to handle.”

When Cera said “bad energies,” he clarified that drunk people would be a “classic example.” He continued, “You know, people are drunk, and they recognize you, and they’re very enthusiastic, but it can be kind of toxic too. When you’re a kid, people also feel they can kind of grab you – they’re not that respectful of you or your physical space.”

He further explained that at the age of 19, “I didn’t know how to respectfully establish my own boundaries.” Cera then recalled a story when he went to a bar with friends the weekend Superbad came out and that “it was a mistake. It was like a burning feeling the whole time, just like everybody was so aware of me.”

This time in the spotlight actually made Cera take a new approach to taking roles. “There was a point where I wanted to stop taking jobs that would make me more famous,” he said.

He then said, “I really didn't know if I was going to keep being an actor.” However, he was already locked in for Edgar Wright's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

“I was already committed to it, and went and did it, and obviously feel so grateful that that happened,” Cera said.

Michael Cera was launched into stardom as a teenager, but he's also done a lot of fantastic work throughout his career. He will appear in Greta Gerwig's upcoming film, Barbie, as a doll named Allan.

Barbie will be released on July 21.