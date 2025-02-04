The son of NBA legend and former Chicago Bulls superstar Michael Jordan, Marcus Jordan, has reportedly been arrested in Florida because of a series of charges, per TMZ Sports.

Marcus was put behind bars at the Orange County Jail on Monday according to TMZ after being arrested for DUI, cocaine possession and resisting arrest.

A mug shot of Marcus, who turned 34 years old just last December, was also shared by TMZ.

Expand Tweet

This latest report does not look good on Marcus, who once had a career as a basketball player. Although he never played professionally, he suited up for the UCF Knights in college. In three seasons with the Knights, Marcus averaged 12.3 points, 2.,9 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 39.3 percent from the field through 94 games. After leaving the UCF men's basketball team in 2012, Marcus continued to study and graduated in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree from The Rosen College of Hospitality Management.

Marcus also played high school basketball at Loyola Academy in Wilmette Illinois and at Whitney Young in Chicago.

There are not sufficient details released yet with regard to how exactly Marcus was arrested or what led to his trouble with the authorities, but this is also not the first time that he has had issues with the law. Back in 2012, he was charged with obstructing a police officer and fined $250 “after pleading no contest to disturbing the peace during an argument with a woman outside a Nebraska hotel last month,” according to a report that year by CBS News. However, the obstruction charge was later dropped because of a plea agreement.

Despite being the son of one of the greatest athletes ever in Michael Jordan, Marcus managed to stay under the radar for the most part since his time at UCF. But he started to get more attention when he began having a relationship with Larsa Pippen, who is also known for being a cast member of the “Real Housewives of Miami” and as the former wife of Michael's ex-teammate, Scottie Pippen. Marcus and Larsa called it quits in 2024.

Marcus is one of Michael's five children. He is one of Michael's three children through the six-time NBA champion's first marriage with Juanita Vanoy. Michael also has twins with current wife Yvette Prieto.