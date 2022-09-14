Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time. Jordan is also one of the most intriguing personalities in NBA history. For all the achievements and accolades he collected throughout his legendary career, His Airness has also done the same in terms of collecting assets. Nevertheless, in this specific post, we’re looking at Michael Jordan’s net worth In 2022.

Michael Jordan’s Net Worth In 2022 (estimate): $1.6 billion

Michael Jordan’s net worth in 2022 is roughly $1.6 billion. It’s obviously relatively early in the year, so this number can be fluid depending on when you’re reading this compared to the time of the writing.

Michael Jordan actually went down a full $500 million in value from 2020 to 2021. More on that in a second.

According to Forbes, Jordan’s net worth was at an estimated $2.1 billion in 2020, which makes him the richest former professional athlete in the world. He also became the first billionaire athlete and joined the three-comma club in 2014, per Business Insider. However, it was more recently reported that Jordan lost roughly $500 million in strange fashion.

Believe it or not, the six-time NBA champion only made around $90 million in NBA career earnings, with $63 million coming in his final two seasons with the Chicago Bulls. He also received a steady stream of income from endorsements for companies like Nike, Gatorade, Hanes, McDonald’s and Upper Deck.

As seen with his basketball income, Michael Jordan obviously made most of his fortune after he retired from the game. He continues to be an ambassador for Nike and has his own apparel line, Jordan Brand, under their umbrella. According to Business Insider, Jordan reportedly earns around $100 million from Nike royalties alone.

Much of his net worth now is attributed to the team he owns, the Charlotte Hornets. The six-time Finals MVP reportedly bought the Hornets for $175 million in 2010. The franchise’s worth rose in value over the past year and is reportedly worth roughly $1.5 billion. MJ did sell a minority stake of his shares with the Hornets, but he did say that he has no interest in giving up ownership the team.

Jordan also reportedly earned $145 million in 2019, with the majority of his earnings coming from Nike. In 2019 alone, his net worth rose by roughly $300 million. He also owns quite a number of restaurants in various locations around the United States.

Michael Jordan has certainly done a tremendous job managing his assets in his post-basketball career. Other NBA players such as LeBron James and Kevin Durant will surely look up to the GOAT in this regard. Time will tell just how much his value increases over the years, but it doesn’t seem like it is in a place to slow down anywhere in the near future.

Not only does owning an NBA franchise obviously help, but his connection to Nike remains strong, as does his general drawing power as an icon.

Nonetheless, were you at all stunned by Michael Jordan’s net worth in 2022?