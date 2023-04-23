The very first Nike shoe Michael Jordan ever wore in the NBA will be released in a new colorway on May 10, 2023. Before receiving his signature Jordan line and debuting the Air Jordan 1 silhouette everyone is so familiar with, Michael Jordan first wore the Nike Air Ship in 1984 in his first regular season action with the Chicago Bulls. The game-worn red and white pair was sold in recent years in auction for $1.5 million. Sneakerheads will have a chance to cop the new version of the shoe in a UNC colorway, aptly titled “Every Game” after the baby blue UNC practice shorts Jordan would wear under his Bulls uniform every game.

2023 “Every Game” Jordan Air Ship PE SP ❄️🌊 This colorway is inspired by Michael Jordan’s lucky UNC practice shorts that he wore under his NBA uniform, every game..🍀 Expected to release on May 10th. pic.twitter.com/ODcIiB4qfA — zSneakerHeadz (@zSneakerHeadz) April 23, 2023

The shoe features very similar structure and details to that of an Air Jordan 1. The shoes follow a North Carolina Tar Heels color scheme, Michael Jordan’s alma mater. The upper consists of an off-white leather, matched by the same color on the midsole. The outsole is faded blue and matches the rest of the cool tones on the shoe. The heel, eyelets, and Nike swoosh are all Carolina Blue and consist of a very thick suede. The tongue is also off-white in color and is constructed of foam, similar to what is seen on a pair of Nike Blazers. The laces come both in cream and dark blue. The highlighting detail of the shoe is the cursive script of “Every Game” on the back heel in place of what would usually be a Nike logo.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sneakerheads may have seen this pair teased by pro BMX rider Nigel Silvester, who came out with a friends & family version of the shoe complete with the insignia “Bike Air” on the back heel tab. While the pair releasing to the public won’t have Sylvester’s logo on the back, the shoe will virtually be the same, a huge sign for sneaker enthusiasts who have been waiting for this shoe.

Nike Air Ship "Every Game" On Feet 🌊 May 10th 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/idjChSgFy0 — 👁️ Sneaker Visionz 👁️ (@SneakerVisionz) April 22, 2023

These look like they’re going to be a great, quality sneaker with premium materials. The Nike Air Ship “Every Game” will release May 10, 2023 and will be available on select sites for $140. Will you try to get your hands on these?