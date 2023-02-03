Michael Jordan is commonly known for being one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He’s easily one of the most influential people in the world since his dominant days in the 1990s, when he put the Chicago Bulls on the map. For being a cultural icon, Jordan has been able to keep his personal life private for the most part. In this specific post, though, we’re going to focus on Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto.

Michael Jordan’s Wife Yvette Prieto

There’s more to Michael Jordan than just his career in basketball. He’s an owner of the Charlotte Hornets, loves golf, and loves cigars. However, what about his love life? Who does MJ go home to at night when he’s not busy with work?

MJ has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2014 and hardly anyone knows anything about her. We take a quick dive into what she has accomplished and how she has played an integral part in Michael Jordan’s life outside of basketball. So who is Yvette Prieto? Let’s find out.

Prieto was born in 1979 in Cuba, however, she was raised in Miami, Florida. When she reached her 20s, Prieto began her career in professional modeling, working with fashion icons like Alexander Wang. In the early 2000s, she dated Julio Iglesias Jr., who happens to be the older brother of Latin pop star Enrique Iglesias. Prieto has a brother named Carlos who runs a sneaker store in Miami.

Yvette Prieto and Michael Jordan met in a club down in a club in 2008 after Jordan had been divorced from his first wife Juanita for a year. After hitting it off the night they met, Prieto and Jordan began dating, and she eventually moved in by 2009. By Christmas 2011, the two finally became engaged and then got married two years later.

They got married in 2013 at the Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Florida. The wedding was large and spectacular, as according to Hello Magazine, the ceremony cost around $10 million. The wedding held family and close friends. Due to the popularity they each obtained through their respective careers, the wedding contained stars and celebrities like Tiger Woods and Robin Thicke.

After the marriage, Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto had a pair of twins in 2014: Ysabel and Victoria. The family lives down in Jupiter, Florida.

With Jordan’s other three children Jeffrey, Marcus, and Jasmine all adults of their own now, they don’t live with Michael and Yvette down in Florida. In fact, Jeffrey has a career in business and is co-founder of the Jordan Avakian Group. Marcus created his own shoe store in Disney World, but since then, has turned it into an online business. Marcus has also been spotted out with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of MJ’s former superstar teammate Scottie Pippen. As for Jasmine, she works closely with the Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, and a handful of other teams as a Nike Jordan Brand specialist. She works as a representative for Michael Jordan’s shoe brand and the athletes in the NBA.

As for Jordan and Yvette, they spend most of their time in Florida, where they live in a mansion that’s estimated to be worth $20 million and is 38,000 square feet. There are no pictures of what the inside of the house looks like and MJ refused to let it be used for The Last Dance filming, but according to Echo Fine Properties, the house is quite luxurious.

“Jordan’s house has 11 bedrooms, 6 on the 2nd floor alone, a 2-story guard house, an athletic wing together with basketball court, and a lavish workout facility. It’s rumored his huge media room with state-of-the-art electronics is ‘cigar friendly’.”

Nowadays, Yvette Prieto spends most of her time working for some charitable foundations she and Jordan have either created or help out frequently. According to Hola!, Prieto and Jordan were seen “packing boxes with food for a charity on social media. They also donated their wedding flowers to the Jupiter Medical Center.”

They still keep their personal lives rather private, but with their twin daughters growing up, they’re sure to have their hands full whenever they’re home. Between Jordan’s successful career during and after the NBA and Prieto’s connections and past career in modeling, the two have been able to build a solid foundation for their family. They seem happy to be together, as everything seems well in the Jordan household. Prieto has for sure played an important role in Jordan’s life. Moreover, painting her as just “Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto” is doing her a disservice. She’s her own person who has had plenty of success.