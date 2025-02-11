Last season, the Michigan basketball team finished with an 8-24 overall record and they obviously didn't come close to making the NCAA Tournament. Now, things have completely changed for the Wolverines. Michigan fired head coach Juwan Howard after last season, and they hired Dusty May. May has the Wolverines near the top of the Big Ten standings as they are 18-5 overall and 10-2 in conference play. Things are looking good for Michigan, but there might be some other schools that try to steal May away this offseason.

Dusty May is quickly climbing the ranks in the college basketball world as his recent trip to the Final Four with FAU fully put him on the radar. Now that he has orchestrated an immediate turnaround at a program like Michigan, May is becoming an even hotter commodity. There are rumors that he will be a target for some openings this offseason, and one of them is at his alma mater.

May went to college at Indiana and he was a student manager for the basketball team under Bob Knight. The Hoosiers will have an opening during the offseason as Mike Woodson will be retiring, and there has been some chatter about May being a target. He addressed the speculation after Michigan beat Indiana in Bloomington over the weekend.

“First of all, it’s flattering,” May said, according to an article from On3. “To have the path that I had and have — I’m still on that same path — it makes you feel good, because what are your competitive advantages as a student manager that transferred in from being a marginal Division-II player? You just think back and it’s like, man, all I did was show great energy and passion for this game, and helping people every day. Because of that, I think people always saw something and then believed in me, and then you get to this point. But that stuff’s crazy. I love being at Michigan. I love our team. We’re fighting like crazy. That’s it. This place is my foundation, but I’m very, very happy at the University of Michigan.”

Dusty May noted that he is happy with Michigan, but he didn't come right out and say that he wasn't interested in the Indiana job or anything like that. If the Wolverines want to keep him around, they will likely have to fend off some big offers. Because of that, they are reportedly working on a new contract for May.

“Several sources say Michigan is ready to entertain, if not already working on, a new contract that will entice May to stay in Ann Arbor for the foreseeable future,” a report from On3 states.

May is currently making $3.75 million annually, but as a coach on the rise, the Michigan basketball program will likely have to increase his salary soon if they want to keep their head coach.

Dusty May and Michigan have a huge game this week as they look to take over first place in the Big Ten. The Wolverines are hosting #7 Purdue on Tuesday night at 7:00 ET from the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, and the game will be streaming on Peacock. Michigan is currently favored by 2.5 points.