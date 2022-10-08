Michigan football coach collapses on field in scary moment during Indiana game

There was a very scary moment during the first quarter of Michigan football’s game vs. Indiana when Wolverines running backs coach Mike Hart suddenly collapsed on the field. Hart was carted off the field, per Stewart Mandel of The Athletic.

What a sad and scary scene on the Michigan sideline after RB coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline and was carted off. Don’t know yet what happened but he seemed alert. Some of his players were in tears. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 8, 2022

It’s not yet clear what happened to Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart, though some reported that it looked as if the Wolverines coach was suffering from a seizure. Fortunately, Hart was able to give the thumbs-up as he was carted off the field, hopefully a sign that he’s in good health.

Per Austin Meek of The Athletic, Hart is being taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Michigan football players were, understandably, visibly shaken by the frightening scene.

Hart, 36, played for the Wolverines from 2004-2007, exceeding 1000 rushing yards in three of four seasons while finishing fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 20o6.

Following his playing career, Hart became the running backs coach for Indiana football, where he resided from 2017-2020. Now in his second season in Ann Arbor, it’s clear that Hart is so much more than just a coach to the Michigan football players.

The Wolverines’ task now is to win the game for Hart. At the time of print, Michigan and Indiana were locked in a 10-10 tie, with the powerful Wolverines’ rushing offense largely held at bay so far.

Of course, it will be hard for the players to focus on executing the gameplan until they know that one of their own, Mike Hart, is doing alright.

Here’s hoping the Michigan football coach is in good health after the scary scene.