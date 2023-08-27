The Michigan football team announced its captains for the 2023 season earlier this week and one of them is linebacker Michael Barrett. Barrett was a crucial part of Michigan's stout defense last season and he is back for his senior year to try to win a national championship. The Wolverines had one of the best defenses in the country last year and they are expected to be even better this season. One part of the defense that is excepted to be especially talented for Michigan is the defensive line, and Barrett recent made a very confident comment on the unit.

“Those guys are working,” Michael Barrett said according to an article from bluebyninety.com. “Honestly, in my eyes, we’ve got the best D-line in the country. They’re working to get better every day, and it makes my job a hell of a lot easier when I can just sit there and read my keys, plugging gaps. Yeah, they’re working.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Best d-line in the country. It sounds like Barrett is really liking what he's seeing from the Michigan football defense, and specifically from fellow captain and DL Kris Jenkins.

“Just with the way he plays,” Barrett said in regards to Kris Jenkins. “The flip of a switch whenever we hit the field, his athletic ability, the way he goes and handles his business on and off the field, the word speaks for itself. He’s just a freak athlete, he could do so much to be that big. It’s scary, it’s a scary sight.”

Michigan's defense seems to have had a good offseason. With all the returning talent on this team and another offseason under all these player's belts, the Wolverines are going to be scary good.