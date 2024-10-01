The fourth quarter of the Minnesota-Michigan football game on Saturday was filled with bizarre moments. The Wolverines came into the quarter with a 24-3 lead after dominating the first three quarters, but the Golden Gophers showed life out of nowhere. Fast forward to the final two minutes of the game, Minnesota had come back to make it 27-24, and they were attempting an onside kick to try to get the ball back. The Golden Gophers recovered the kick, but it was flagged for offsides. Michigan recovered the next one, and the game was over. Here is the first attempt:

It's very close. Mind you, no part of the body can be across the line of scrimmage before the ball has been kicked. The feet of the Minnesota player were behind the line, but his head might be leaning over, which is what drew the flag.

The ending of the game was controversial for sure, and the Big Ten is now making changes to their onside kick protocol to make sure that they have enough eyes on the line of scrimmage in future games to avoid these debates.

“With 1:37 remaining in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game between Michigan and Minnesota, Minnesota attempted an onside kick and was flagged for an offside penalty,” The Big Ten said in a statement. “Offside infractions are not reviewable plays. The penalty was accepted and enforced before Minnesota's second onside kick attempt, recovered by Michigan. Effective immediately, the Big Ten has been approved by the NCAA to implement a modified officiating mechanic that will allow the conference to change the manner in which it officiates onside kicks by positioning the Line Judge and Head Line-Judge on the kicking team’s restraining line, thereby putting multiple officials in the best position to consistently make the correct judgment.”

Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck submitted the play to the Big Ten for review

Had the flag not been thrown, Minnesota would have had the ball at the Michigan 40-yard line with 1:30 left in the game. That would have been plenty of time to score a game-winning touchdown, and they were already almost in field goal range needing just three points to tie. Minnesota football head coach PJ Fleck was understandably very upset with the penalty, and he submitted the play to the league for review.

“We credit the Big Ten Conference for recognizing the need to make this change to ensure accurate calls in the future,” Fleck said, according to a post from Pete Thamel. “We submitted the play to the Big Ten Coordinator of Officials for review. The Coordinator informed us the play was too tight to flag.”

A lot of people didn't like the penalty, but it was thrown, and the Michigan football team went on to win the game.

With the win, Michigan improved to 4-1 on the year and they are now ranked #10 in the country. However, they are underdogs this weekend against unranked, 3-2 Washington.

Minnesota is now 2-3 after the loss and they fall to 0-2 in Big Ten play. They certainly could've used the win.