The Michigan football team took down Penn State on the road. Now Blake Corum is getting 100% real on the effect of Jim Harbaugh's suspension.

The Michigan football team took down a top ten Penn State team on the road, and fans and players alike are still buzzing. The pre-game suspension of Jim Harbaugh despite a lack of evidence that he knew of alleged in-person sign-stealing within his program has caused Michigan supporters to “circle the wagons” in support of the team's embattled coach.

Harbaugh's daughter Grace took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt response to the Harbaugh suspension. Harbaugh had a sublime two-word message to his team prior to the Penn State game that fans loved.

On Saturday after the Wolverines' 24-15 win, star running back Blake Corum told media the truth about his thoughts on Harbaugh's suspension and how it affected the team.

“It made us stronger,” running back Blake Corum said, as blood dripped from a cut on the bridge of his nose. “Obviously, we wanted coach Harbaugh to be here today, but we did it for him today. We’ve been going through a lot lately, but it’s only brought us closer together.”

Harbaugh Court Hearing Set for Friday

A court hearing has been set for Friday in Washtenaw County (MI) Circuit Court at 9 a.m., with the University of Michigan seeking a temporary restraining order against the Big Ten Conference prior to November 18's road game against the University of Maryland Terrapins.

Michigan Football HC Sherrone Moore Shines

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore served as Michigan's acting head coach. His performance got a shower of praise from Michigan QB JJ McCarthy afterward, not long after Moore spilled his guts in a NSFW reaction to the Harbaugh suspension, and Michigan football's winning performance on the road.