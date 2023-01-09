By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Blake Corum announced his decision to stay at Michigan for another year on Monday. Corum later addressed Jim Harbaugh amid the coach’s plethora of NFL coaching rumors, via Trevor Woods.

“I want him to do what’s best for him,” Corum said of Harbaugh on The Rich Eisen Show. “I kind of avoided that question (in reference to Jim Harbaugh’s future with Michigan). I told him I support him in whatever he does… I support coach.”

Jim Harbaugh has been linked to NFL teams such as the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and Carolina Panthers. Harbaugh has stated that he expects to return to Michigan. But nothing is set in stone at this juncture.

Whether Harbaugh returns or not, the Wolverines will certainly benefit from the return of Blake Corum. The star running back was a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate prior to suffering an injury this past season. Nevertheless, he still enjoyed a strong 2022 campaign.

The 22-year old rushed for over 1,400 yards to go along with 18 rushing touchdowns. He was unquestionably one of the most impactful players throughout the year. Michigan fans have to wonder if they’d be preparing for the National Championship right now had Corum avoided injury.

He announced his decision to return on Twitter. Blake Corum made it clear that Michigan football has “unfinished business” and he wants to help them get the job done next year.

But it remains to be seen whether or not Jim Harbaugh will lead the Wolverines in 2023. We will continue to provide updates on the situation.