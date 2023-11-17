Tim Smith, A booster for the Michigan football program denies any involvement in the ongoing sign-stealing saga.

Recently, reports indicated that a booster for the Michigan football program deemed “Uncle T” was allegedly involved in the sign-stealing saga. Now, the booster in question goes public to deny any involvement with the Wolverines' situation.

Someone by the name of Tim Smith, who is an avid booster and donator for all of the Wolverines athletic programs, shut down any notion that he is involved in the ongoing sign-stealing saga, per Katie Strang of The Athletic.

“Tim Smith, a local businessman and prominent Michigan donor who used to sit on the board of Champions Circle, an NIL collective for Wolverines Athletics, denied Friday that he had any involvement in the school's sign-stealing scandal.”

Smith even claimed that he's never even heard anyone refer to him as “Uncle T.” For the most part, the Michigan football booster states he's only ever donated money to the University and some NIL deals.

“‘I've never heard that term,' Smith said. ‘No one has called me that or referred to me as that.' Smith said he received notice from Champions Circle that his membership has been recalled. He said the collective did not give him the courtesy of a phone call and that he feels like he’s being treated as ‘damaged goods.'

He goes on to say, “I have no idea where this came from. All I've ever done is give to the school and give to the NIL.”

This is an ongoing situation and is starting to sound like a he said/they said scenario. So, it's not entirely clear what's going on in Michigan. Even so, Smith does claim he contacted Connor Stalions after he was let go, however, it was because he wanted to talk with Stalions “on a human level.”

We'll see how this all plays out, but this sign-stealing saga is becoming more and more complicated by the day for the Michigan football team. Hopefully, everything resolves in the near future.