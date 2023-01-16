Jim Harbaugh decided to return to Michigan football instead of signing on with an NFL team. He was previously linked to NFL teams such as the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. But in the end, Harbaugh is headed back to the college ranks.

College football Twitter shared no shortage of reactions to Harbaugh’s decision.

*Some content in this article includes NSFW language.

Jim Harbaugh staying at Michigan…again. pic.twitter.com/IRIYUeInMk — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) January 16, 2023

“Jim Harbaugh staying at Michigan…again,” Ben Stevens wrote on Twitter.

Jim Harbaugh is STAYING as the Michigan football head coach! 〽️#GoBluepic.twitter.com/VSyNadXprG — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) January 16, 2023

“Jim Harbaugh is STAYING as the Michigan football head coach!”

It is safe to say that Taylor Lewan was excited about the news.

PSA: the @UMichFootball haters are sick right now! The legend Jim Harbaugh is staying in AA pic.twitter.com/ZavCV3q7tU — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) January 16, 2023

Trevor Woods praised Michigan president Santa Ono after Ono announced Harbaugh’s decision to return.

“If you see @SantaJOno give him a high five, buy him a beer or sandwich. That man came in clutch and made da*n sure Jim Harbaugh stayed at Michigan

MVP,” Woods wrote.

An account called “Huskers Rants, CFB Memes, and More” revealed what Harbaugh’s decision means for college football moving forward.

“Jim Harbaugh staying in Ann Arbor just means the B1G will continue to chase the Wolverines for the near future. Not that they have an insurmountable lead, but Harbaugh will have to manage being the hunted during the regular season and shift to a hunter mentality in postseason.”

Harbaugh has emerged as one of the more respected college football coaches in the nation. He may not be at Nick Saban’s level yet, but he unquestionably has a bright future ahead.

Michigan football is excited to have Jim Harbaugh back at the program.