The Michigan football team is currently firing on all cylinders after six weeks of the college football season. The Wolverines are 6-0 and they have seemed to find their stride in the past couple weeks in road games against Nebraska and Minnesota. Michigan won 45-7 against the Cornhuskers and 52-10 against the Golden Gophers. After starting the season ranked #2 in the AP Poll, Michigan hasn't budged, and they are still sitting with that same ranking after six weeks.

A big reason for Michigan's success this season has been the elite play of quarterback JJ McCarthy. He has been almost flawless so far this season, and he is currently leading all FBS QBs in QBR. He has built some great connections with his receivers and tight ends this year, and Colston Loveland recently elaborated on the bond that he and McCarthy have.

“Yeah, I mean, we just keep getting closer and closer,” Colston Loveland said according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “He (JJ McCarthy) is a, I think I’ve said it before, but just a great guy, a great leader, a great quarterback. He’s always — he’s gonna hold me accountable, which I can’t ask for anything more than that. He likes giving his guys a chance and just boosting confidence, and he’s really good at that.”

McCarthy has received a lot of praise from his teammates, so it's not surprising to see this from Loveland. McCarthy knows that building good relationships with his Michigan teammates is going to help everyone out on the field, and he, and the rest of this squad, is all about the team. This Michigan football team has built an incredible culture, and quotes like this one from Loveland do a good job of highlighting that culture.

Michigan is back in action this weekend against Indiana football as they look to improve to 7-0 on the season.