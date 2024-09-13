One of the biggest storylines around the Michigan football team this year has been their quarterback situation. JJ McCarthy departed for the NFL after last season, and the Wolverines did not take any QBs from the transfer portal this offseason. Thus, a QB competition began between Alex Orji, Davis Warren and Jack Tuttle.

Most everybody thought that Alex Orji was going to win the QB competition, but it ended up being Davis Warren. That came as a shock to a lot of people as Orji got meaningful snaps in some of Michigan's most important games last season. However, he only ever came in to run. He never threw.

During the competition, it became known that Jack Tuttle would not be the starting QB for Michigan in week one because of an injury. At this point, people were still expecting Orji to win the job, so this news wasn't taken as seriously as it maybe should have.

Now, we are two weeks through the season, and the Michigan offense is struggling. A lot of people are calling for a QB change, and according to head coach Sherrone Moore, Tuttle should be healthy enough to play this weekend.

“Jack's [Tuttle] throwing more this week and looks like he'll be ready to go,” Sherrone Moore said to the media earlier this week.

Moore didn't say whether or not he plans to play Tuttle, but who knows, would Tuttle have won the QB competition if he wasn't hurt? He was ahead of Davis Warren on the depth chart last season, and he has the most experience out of anyone in the Michigan QB room. If the Wolverines do make a change, Tuttle could be the guy.

The Michigan football team is hosting Arkansas State this weekend, and they have #11 USC coming to town the following week. The Wolverines desperately need to figure out some things on offense before they play the Trojans. If they are going to make a change at QB, now is the time.

The Wolverines will kick off against Arkansas State at noon ET on Saturday from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The game will be airing on Big Ten Network, and Michigan is currently favored by 22.5 points.