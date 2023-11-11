Michigan football legend Desmond Howard is not a fan of the Big Ten's decision to suspend coach Jim Harbaugh.

On Friday, it was announced that Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh will be suspended by the Big Ten for the remainder of the regular season. The Harbaugh news comes as the Big Ten investigates reports that Michigan was illegally stealing signs from upcoming opponents, thus giving the team an unfair competitive advantage in their game.

Now, former Wolverine and current ESPN College Gameday analyst Desmond Howard is speaking out about the suspension and why he doesn't agree with the decision imposed by the conference.

“It’s kind of anticlimactic. We knew it was coming. It was just a matter of when, not if,” said Howard, per Grant Grubbs of On3 Sports. “You look at the commissioner and his statement and what he’s put out there, the hypocrisy is what grabs me… If it’s Michigan, it’s sign-stealing. If it’s someone else, it’s sign decoding. If it’s Michigan, it’s in-person scouting. If it’s someone else, it’s coaches sharing information from the goodness of their hearts. The whole thing, man, in reality, it’s a distinction without difference to me.”

It's unclear exactly who or what Desmond Howard is referencing in his analogy, but it's understandable that a Michigan football icon wouldn't be happy with the ruling, especially considering that the Big Ten hasn't yet definitively said that Michigan did or did not do something wrong.

If the suspension stands, Jim Harbaugh will be forced to miss Michigan football's games against Penn State, Maryland, and Ohio State as the season enters its home stretch.