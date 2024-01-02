That's confidence.

Michigan football and its legion of supporters are still on a high following the Wolverines' huge takedown of the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl Sunday night. The game had plenty of thrilling moments that had fans of both teams on the edge of their seats, especially late in regulation and overtime, but Wolverines Cam Goode said he and his teammates knew all along that they were going to take care of business against the SEC powerhouse.

“We were more shocked Florida State didn’t make it. We weren’t worried about Bama,” Goode said while still on the field following the 27-20 win over Alabama (h/t Alejandro Avila of OutKick).

Michigan football sends Alabama home

Michigan football, however, had to step up in the clutch on both sides of the field to avoid getting upset and come through with a win against Nick Saban's squad. The Crimson Tide still had a lead under two minutes in the fourth period, but JJ McCarthy drove the Wolverines down the field for a game-tying touchdown score that eventually forced the game to go to overtime. In extra time, Michigan scored on a Blake Corum touchdown run and made the timely stop on defense to seal the deal and send Alabama home while booking a ticket to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The Wolverines need just one more win to bring home the national title to Ann Arbor for the first time since 1997, but they can't be too complacent against the Washington Huskies, who defeated the Texas Longhorns Monday night at the Sugar Bowl.