The Michigan football team got some big news on Tuesday as kicker Dominic Zvada announced that he will return for his senior season. Zvada has been one of the best kickers in college football this season and he has been automatic for the Wolverines. He transferred from Arkansas State last season and delivered time and time again this season for Michigan, including the game-winner against Ohio State.

“Let’s go win a national championship #Goblue #year4,” Dominic Zvada said in a social media post announcing his return.

Dominic Zvada included a quote graphic in his announcement as well that showed Vince Carter with the message ‘I got one more in me.'

Zvada quickly became a fan favorite in Ann Arbor this season as he rose to the occasion on several big field goals throughout the year. He hit some long ones in week one against Fresno State, and Michigan knew immediately that they got a good one.

This season, Zvada finished the year 17-18 on field goals and 25-26 on extra points. He had one kick blocked against Illinois, and that's the only field goal that he missed all season. He also had an extra point blocked against USC. Without blocks, Zvada didn't miss a kick.

What was so impressive about Zvada's season is that he did not miss a single field goal beyond 50 yards, and he attempted seven of them. Yes, you read that right. Zvada was 7-7 on 50+ yard field goals. He was automatic this season.

Despite this incredibly impressive season, Zvada was not named a finalist for the Lou Groza Award. This came as a big surprise to not just Michigan football fans, but college football fans are the country. Zvada was clearly deserving of being a finalist as its hard to argue that anyone has been better than him this season.

The Lou Groza Award is given to the best kicker in college football, and the finalists were, for some reason, announced before the regular season was even over. After the finalists were announced, Michigan still had their biggest game of the season as they hit the road to take on #2 Ohio State. Zvada drilled a 56-yard field goal in that game and he also made the game-winner with 45 seconds remaining. Michigan won the game 13-10.

Now, Dominic Zvada is coming back for another season, and if next year is anything like this year, he should definitely have a good chance of taking home the Lou Groza Award. Getting him back is huge for the Wolverines.