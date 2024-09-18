It's not far fetched idea that the Michigan football squad could repeat as College Football Playoff National Champions. However, they did lose a lot of key players to the NFL. JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum, and Mike Sainstril are just some notable members of the Wolverines who won't get to defend their alma mater's glory. Moreover, Jim Harbaugh also handed the keys over to Sherrone Moore after the former head honcho grabbed the opportunity to coach the Los Angeles Chargers. Donovan Edwards was clearly bummed that he does not have the same squad but he did find a silver lining.

As of the moment, the Michigan football program is ranked 18th in all of the nation but they have already lost a game. Donovan Edwards has been a big holdover from Jim Harbaugh's championship squad. The elite rusher made a big proclamation amid JJ McCarthy and the other members of the Wolverines leaving them, via Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit.

“A lot of guys were asked to be in a position that they have never been in. It's a learning process and it's growth. “That's something that I had to come to a realization of this isn't last year's team. This is team 145, not team 144. There's guys that can do things good and there's guys that have things to work on from last year,” he noted.

Donovan Edwards steps up as a leader for Michigan football

Sherrone Moore has been utilizing Edwards fairly well. In the Wolverines' win over Arkansas State, the rusher put up nice numbers to compliment the Davis Warren-led air attack. He spaced the field out properly for the rest of the Wolverines. Edwards racked up a team-high 17 carries for 82 rushing yards. He also topped it all off with a rushing touchdown.

There is still so much the Wolverines need to do to prove that they are still championship contenders without JJ McCarthy and Jim Harbaugh. Nonetheless, they can still ravage the realm of college football with what they have.