The Michigan football team is 5-0 on the season and they are currently ranked #2 in the country. For the first four weeks, the Wolverines didn't have to leave the comfort of Michigan Stadium, and they cruised to wins over East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers. Then, in week five, Michigan hit the road for the first time to take on Nebraska. Many people expected it to be a tricky test for the Wolverines, and the spread going into the game was the smallest that Michigan had seen all season.

While the team looked good in weeks one through four, it didn't compare to how they looked against the Cornhuskers. The Wolverines were dominant in every part of the game, and it was by far the best the team has looked this season. Michigan ended up winning 45-7. This team enjoys playing on the road and they have success on the road, and Michigan football running back Donovan Edwards recently shared why.

“Because we’re just going in a different environment that’s different from our own,” Donovan Edwards said according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “It’s just great to be with your guys. It’s us against everybody else. We just have each other, you know? The 70-80 guys that we travel with to the away games, that’s all we had. You know, that’s all we can control is just ourselves. And it’s also amazing just to play in other environments too, and embracing playing in different environments as well.”

We have heard other Michigan players talk about the brotherhood that this team has and how they really embrace that on the road. It's clear that this team has no issues going into the hostile environments of the Big Ten.

“We’re such a well-coached team, and it’s such great coaching here that we embrace every single moment being with each other, whether it’s here at home in the Big House or playing away at away games, we’re always going to embrace those opportunities,” Edwards continued. “It’s a brotherhood, so we have our brothers back side by side, the men that’s next to us. That’s what makes it special.”

The Michigan football team will be back on the road this weekend for a clash against Minnesota football. The battle for The Little Brown Jug is back, and this Wolverines squad is excited to take in another road environment as they look to improve to 6-0 on the season.