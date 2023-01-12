After one year with the Michigan Wolverines, defensive end Eyabi Okie has once again entered himself into the transfer portal. If he does indeed transfer, Okie would be playing for the fourth team in his college career.

Okie entered the portal on Thursday, via On3’s Matt Enitz. This is the fourth time Okie has entered the portal, having played for Alabama and UT-Martin, alongside Michigan. Okie was also enrolled at Houston in 2019, but didn’t play a snap.

Okie appeared in 14 games for Michigan in 2022, racking up 18 tackles, six for a loss and four sacks. He ranked second on the Wolverines in total sacks.

Eyabi Okie entered the college football landscape with high hopes. Back in 2018, he was ranked as the fourth-best prospect in the class by 247Sports. He ranked above current NFL stars Micah Parsons and Patrick Surtain. With such a high pedigree, Okie decided to commit to head coach Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He appeared in 12 games for Alabama before he was dismissed from the program. Okie then transferred to Houston but was forced to redshirt a season due to the NCAA’s transfer rules. He eventually was dismissed from the Cougars as well.

Prior to transferring to Michigan, Okie spent one season at UT-Martin. He had his most productive season to date,racking up 36 tackles, 9.5 for a loss and sick sacks.

After entering the transfer portal, it appears that Okie will be on the move once more. He’ll hope his next location will give me the opportunity to show just how strong he can be on the football field.