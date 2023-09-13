The Michigan football team knocked off UNLV in easy fashion on Saturday as J.J. McCarthy continued to flash a hot hand at the quarterback position. Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines have a night game against Bowling Green on the schedule next before its Big Ten opener vs. Rutgers at the Big House.

The Wolverines are hoping for a return to full strength prior to the meat of their schedule. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore returned for Saturday's win over the Runnin' Rebels while Harbaugh is expected back in Game 4.

Harbaugh dropped a wild “generational” Andrew Luck comparison to McCarthy this week that will have fans talking nationwide. He also explained the incredible family ties to Bowling Green that many Michigan football fans have heard for the first time.

On Tuesday, preseason Jim Thorpe Award (for best defensive back) candidate Will Johnson was among those practicing, along with fellow secondary standout Makari Paige. Michigan is still missing another star in Rod Moore, who did not participate.

According to Mike Sainristil, both Will Johnson and Makari Paige were at practice today. Rod Moore still working his way back. — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) September 12, 2023

Johnson is a former five-star recruit from the city of Detroit who had 25 tackles, three interceptions and three passes defensed one year ago as a freshman. Johnson was the star of the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue and has flashed Charles Woodson-like ability from his cornerback position for the Wolverines.

Paige is a rugged and dependable playmaking safety. Moore may be Michigan's second or third best defensive back behind Johnson and nickelback specialist Mike Sainristil.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has had ample time to cross-train as a head coach, and is now back in his familiar role as a defensive coordinator. While Michigan football fans have missed Harbaugh on the sidelines so far this season, the experience gained has been invaluable.

Johnson will return wearing the same number two jersey that Charles Woodson donned en route to the 1997 National Championship. A repeat of that team's performance is not out of the question with the Michigan football team expected at full strength by the time October rolls around.