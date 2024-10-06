Saturday night started out like most games have this year for the Michigan football team. The offense possessed zero passing threat, and because of that, they struggled. With Alex Orji in the game at quarterback, the Washington defense was able to sell out to stop the run, and it worked. The Huskies got out to a 14-0 lead in the first half, and things looked bleak for the Wolverines. Then, Michigan made their second QB change of the season, handing the offense over to Jack Tuttle.

Michigan football fans have been waiting for Jack Tuttle to get healthy in hopes of him giving this offense some life, and he was able to do that against Washington. Tuttle came in and led three straight scoring drives, and Michigan took a 17-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately for the Wolverines, this fourth quarter was another disaster. Washington was able to outscore Michigan 13-0 in the final frame, leading to a 27-17 win. A big reason why they were able to put up so many points in the fourth was the turnovers…from Jack Tuttle.

Tuttle coughed up a fumble and he threw an interception – both in Michigan territory. Washington got 10 points off those turnovers, and they won the game by 10 points.

Michigan was in a good spot to win this game, and they once again hurt themselves with their own mistakes. This time, it cost them the game.

Tuttle did have two costly turnovers in the fourth quarter, but the offense had zero life in this game before he came in. If he can clean up the turnovers, it's obvious that he is Michigan's best option. That's a big if, however.

“I thought he came out and gave us a spark early,” Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore said after the game, according to an article from 247 Sports. “Obviously, three straight drives we had a touchdown, field goal, touchdown. Think the players fed off that. He practiced well all week and got back healthy, which was great for us. …We'll watch the film, but feel good about the way he played, feel good about what he did. Right now, if we had to play tomorrow, I'd say Tuttle will be the starting quarterback. I wanna build stuff for us to be successful with him. …I feel like he gives us a great chance to win. We'll just clean up the turnovers and go from there.”

It sounds like Sherrone Moore is going to go with Jack Tuttle going forward. He did a lot of things well on Saturday night, but the turnovers are obviously a concern.

Michigan is now 4-2 and 2-1 in Big Ten play. If they want to make the College Football Playoff, they probably have to win out.

The Wolverines have a much-needed bye week, and they have a lot to figure out during it. They will return to action on October 19th with another tricky road game against #24 Illinois.