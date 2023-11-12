JJ McCarthy shares Jim Harbaugh's immediate reaction to Michigan football winning the game against Penn State.

The Michigan football team played their first game of three without head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline due to being suspended by Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti. However, the Wolverines earned a big win over Penn State to keep their National Championship hopes alive.

Emotions were high after the victory. The Wolverines played through the adversity. However, there hasn't been any word from Harbaugh.

Well, now we have an idea of how Jim Harbaugh reacted to the big win thanks to star quarterback JJ McCarthy, per Michael Cohen of FOX Sports. McCarthy claims that Harbaugh “was the jolly good fellow.”

“JJ McCarthy said the team spoke to Jim Harbaugh on FaceTime after the game. He was thrilled with the win. ‘He was the jolly good fellow,' McCarthy said.”

Did anyone else start singing “Oh he's a jolly good fellow?” Just me? I don't even know the title of that song and I don't know if anyone in the world does. But regardless, nobody could deny that Jim Harbaugh was through the roof with the Wolverines win on Saturday.

Without Harbaugh on the sidelines, Michigan football focused more on the ground game than anything else. Blake Corum racked up 145 of the team's 227 total rushing yards. He also hit pay dirt twice. The Wolverines defense was on point as well, only allowing Penn State to score 15 points on the day.

It'll be interesting to see how Michigan plays in their final two games without Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines. They have a favorable matchup next against Maryland. However, in the last week of the season the Wolverines take on Ohio State. If they can go undefeated and clinch a playoff spot, there's a chance Harbaugh can return for the postseason.