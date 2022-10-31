Jim Harbaugh thinks criminal charges should come for Michigan State players involved in postgame Michigan football incident

Jim Harbaugh believes that the Michigan State players involved in the postgame altercation with Michigan football should face criminal charges, per Brandon Brown.

“Harbaugh says there is ABC tunnel camera footage that shows everything and it’s crystal clear what happened. He’d be shocked if there’s not serious criminal charges. Called it egregious and sickening,” Brown wrote on Twitter.

Michigan State football players attacked a Michigan football player following the Wolverines’ recent victory over the Spartans. Jim Harbaugh recently referred to the incident as assault, per Austin Meek.

“Two of our players were assaulted,” Harbaugh said. “You saw the one video, the 10 on 1. Pretty bad.”

Jim Harbaugh later echoed the narrative that justice needs to be served following the incident.

“It needs to be investigated and brought to a conclusion, and our athletic director will make sure that takes place.”

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker condemned his players’ actions as well.

“Michigan State University football core values include integrity, discipline, unselfishness, toughness and accountability.”

Jim Harbaugh has led Michigan football to a strong season up to this point. The Wolverines are fresh off of a quality 2021 campaign that saw them make the postseason. They are headed for a similar fate in 2022 given their early season performance.

But Jim Harbaugh and Michigan’s victory over the Spartans was the last thing on anyone’s mind following this very unfortunate incident. There will be an investigation and criminal charges could be filed down the road.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates as they are made available.