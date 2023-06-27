Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh is about to have a bunch of angry Georgia Bulldogs fans after him. Harbaugh, who has installed “Beat Ohio State” periods into Wolverines practices in the past to emphasize how important defeating the program's bitter Big Ten rival is, has added a “Beat Georgia” period as well, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman revealed during a recent appearance on the Move The Sticks podcast.

“I hear they have a Beat Georgia period, too. That probably needs to happen in the recruiting office as much as anything else, but I think Jim Harbaugh knows … they have really good players, too.”

Harbaugh has long been obsessed with beating Ohio State, first implementing specific drills to accomplish that goal- and naming the practice period accordingly- back in 2021.

Whether or not it was due to Harbaugh's obsessive drills or not, the tides changed for Michigan football, who have now won two straight against the Buckeyes after losing eight straight.

Harbaugh and the Wolverines don't have quite the same history with Georgia football, an SEC powerhouse, but it was the Bulldogs who blew out Michigan in the Orange Bowl back in 2021 en route to their first of back-to-back national titles.

It's clear that the ‘Dawgs are the team everyone is chasing- and Harbaugh has his eyes on the target. The Michigan football coach is probably going to get a lot of flak for this from opposing fans on social media, but there's definitely a method to his madness.

Wolverines fans just hope that, after back-to-back double-digit win seasons and College Football Playoff berths, that the team can finally get over the hump and win their first national title since 1997.