Grace Harbaugh left a little message for Alabama football fans after Michigan's big win.

Michigan football is advancing to the CFP championship game after stunning Alabama 27-20 in overtime.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh's future with Michigan football has been a huge question mark heading into the College Football Playoff. Harbaugh and Michigan have been embroiled in a sign-stealing scandal for much of the season. With Michigan now set to play in the championship game, those questions will go unanswered for at least a little while longer.

Harbaugh's daughter Grace, didn't make fans wait for her to take a shot at the haters on Monday night, however, when she did a little trolling on Instagram:

In October, a whistleblower alleged that Michigan football reportedly paid individuals and team personnel to go to other Big Ten football games and obtain information on their opponents. Harbaugh has expressed his denial of involvement in a statement sent by the school.

In November, the Big Ten Conference announced that “The University of Michigan has been found in violation of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy for conducting an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years, resulting in an unfair competitive advantage that compromised the integrity of competition.”

Harbaugh was prohibited from being on the sidelines during games throughout the rest of the regular season but was permitted to coach during the week.

The Michigan football coach also received a four-game suspension to begin the 2023 season. Harbaugh allegedly lied to NCAA investigators, although the coach denied that he lied. The investigation was initially launched to analyze if Harbaugh or anyone else at Michigan had committed potential recruiting violations.

But Harbaugh and Michigan football have had the last laugh, as they are set to play in the CFP championship game.