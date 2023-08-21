Michigan announced its decision to self impose a three-game suspension for football coach Jim Harbaugh on Monday, and there is some concern that it might not be enough in the eyes of the NCAA. There is some fear with Michigan that Jim Harbaugh will become like Pete Carroll and go back to the NFL, and one person with knowledge of the situation opened up on what the university is thinking.

“You're always thinking about it, right? Is he going to Pete Carroll here?” The source said, via Tony Garcia of Detroit Free Press. “I mean, I hope not, but everyone knows he wants to win a Super Bowl. So it's kind of hard. I don't think it plays a role in imposing this, but you can't help but think about what happens down the line. But that's not something (Michigan) can worry about. It can't be part of the decision making process, you have to do the right thing.”

Harbaugh has had a successful run at Michigan, especially in the last two seasons. The Michigan football program finally snapped its losing streak to Ohio State, and has won the last two matchups. Harbaugh has had the Wolverines in the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons.

However, Harbaugh has also flirted with a return to the NFL in multiple recent years as well. There is an understanding that he would still like to win a Super Bowl, something he came very close to doing with the San Francisco 49ers.

However, Michigan wants to keep Harbaugh as long as possible given the success he has had. It will be intriguing to see how Michigan fares this year, and if Harbaugh returns to the NFL at some point.