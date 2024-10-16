The Michigan football team made another quarterback change during their last game against Washington as Jack Tuttle took over for Alex Orji, and Tuttle will start this weekend against Illinois. Tuttle showed a lot of promise against the Huskies, but he also had a couple of costly turnovers. That inconsistency is what has plagued the Wolverines all year long, and with six games left, we really don't know what the future holds for Michigan.

Jack Tuttle came in against Washington and immediately erased a 14-point deficit to give the Michigan football team their first lead of the game. Then, he turned the ball over twice in the fourth quarter, and the Huskies found a way to win. If Tuttle can take care of the football, maybe Michigan can turn this season around.

“This 4-2 team, Michigan, aren't they like the great anomaly?” Fox college football analyst Joel Klatt said during an episode of his podcast. “Do we really know what Michigan is at this point in the season? You might argue that we don't. So Jack Tuttle comes in after the first quarter against Washington, and at the high end, with Jack Tuttle, it's like, well, this team could be a playoff team. Watch out. They could win the rest of the games on their schedule, and then all of a sudden, the three series after that, when they're turning the ball over, you're like, ‘oh, well, this isn't going to work. Any team in the Big Ten can beat Michigan.'”

At the end of the day, taking care of the football is going to be the most important thing for Jack Tuttle. Michigan has to eliminate the turnovers.

“Michigan has such a wild margin between what they could be at their best and what they are at their worst, and really, it all boils down to turnovers,” Klatt continued. “If they can hold on to the football, they're going to be tough to beat, but if they continue to turn the football over, then a lot of teams could beat them. And you look at the rest of their schedule, and it's pretty easily two or three more losses if they're turning the ball over.”

Joel Klatt thinks that Michigan will be better with Jack Tuttle at QB

It seemed pretty clear during the Washington game that Jack Tuttle raises the floor and the ceiling for this Michigan football team. Joel Klatt thinks that we are going to see a different Wolverines squad during the second half of the season.

“Now I know Jack Tuttle did not get a lot of reps before going in against Washington. Something inside me believes that we're going to see the best version of Michigan in the second half of the season than what we saw in the first half, when we saw three quarterbacks and a lot of turnovers and just not a lot of stability from that program,” Klatt said. “But we'll see. As of now, they weren't in my top five. They weren't really in that group that I was considering for that number five spot, but you still reserve the right like at their best, with Tuttle, could they beat anybody left on their schedule? Yeah, maybe. Maybe this is still the team that has beaten Ohio State three straight times and Oregon's going to have to face this Michigan team, I just don't think that it's going to be a bargain if Tuttle is retaining the football.”

Tuttle will make his first start against #22 Illinois this Saturday. The Wolverines and Fighting Illini will kick off from Memorial Stadium in Champaign at 3:30 ET/2:30 CT on Saturday, and the game will be airing on CBS. The Wolverines are currently favored by 3.5 points.