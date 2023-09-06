The Michigan football program is on cloud nine after an easy win over East Carolina Week One. With the Michigan football team busy preparing for Week Two opponent UNLV, the focus is on how to get better.

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy received high praise from a pass catcher after a near flawless first game performance. Head Coach Jim Harbaugh praised Deion Sanders after his big win vs. TCU.

Harbaugh won't be on the sidelines in Week Two due to his burger related scandal, but the Wolverines will be in good hands on both defense and offense.

Recently Keon Sabb, a prized recruit who has come into his own as a full time player for the Michigan football secondary, spoke out about an “athletic freak” on the Michigan team.

Sabb spoke highly of the freshman safety from Virginia, whose name is Brandyn Hillman. Hillman is a former four-star prospect who may be is one of the most impressive athletes on the team according to Sabb.

“Kid’s a freak athlete,” Sabb said of the freshman. “I’ve seen him on the court a couple of times. Once he gets comfortable, give him some time, he’s going to be a really good player. On the basketball court, I’ve seen him throw up some windmills, some different types of dunks that you see from some high-level players.”

Hillman will don the number six jersey the next time he takes the field for Harbaugh and the Michigan football program. He stands 6-feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was originally predicted to go to Notre Dame before choosing the Wolverines.

If all goes well, expect to see him on the field sooner than later next to Sabb in a contributing role soon.