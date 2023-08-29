The hype around the Michigan football program has been loud this offseason, and the Wolverines are expected to make a lot of noise in 2023. Michigan got a bunch of key players back from last season that are expected to have big seasons, and the Wolverines also did a ton of work this offseason in the transfer portal. Michigan added nine new players to the 2023 squad from the portal and finished with the #17 transfer class in the country. One player that the Wolverines added is Josh Wallace, who transferred from UMass football. Wallace was a major get for the secondary and he has been impressing his teammates ever since he got to campus.

“Most definitely (he can play),” Michigan football captain Mike Sainristil said according to an article from bluebyninety.com. “I had texted Josh while he was being recruited and I told him the opportunity he had. I said, ‘Look, you wouldn’t be being recruited if coaches didn’t think you could be here, one. Two, you have an opportunity to come in and potentially start at corner. So take advantage of it if you do decide to come.’ And then when he got here, I told him, ‘Look, be by my side all summer, I promise I will lead you in the right direction,’ and he texts me back, he said, ‘I already planned on it.’ So since he’s gotten here, he’s been like a brother to me, we’ve already gotten close and I feel like he has a bright future ahead of him here.”

Josh Wallace has clearly stood out to Sanristil since arriving at Michigan, and the captain went on to explain what he likes about Wallace's game.

“I think he’s a great cover guy,” Mike Sainristil continued. “He’s not a guy who’s scared to come down and hit somebody. He’s physical when needed, and he’s a guy that takes coaching, he doesn’t take anything personal, and he’s a guy who is looking to do the right things, looking to help, however.”

Michigan needed good players in the secondary from the transfer portal, and it sounds like they struck gold with Wallace. It'll be exciting to see him and Sainristil play together this fall.