Kris Jenkins got real on the TCU loss last year.

The Michigan football program is looking to take the next step this year and win the national championship after two unsuccessful trips to the College Football Playoff, and defensive tackle Kris Jenkins talked about how last year's loss to TCU changes the mindset going into this year against Alabama.

“Definitely how much more serious we are,” Kris Jenkins said on the difference between this year and last year's playoff, via Brett McMurphy of Action Network. “When you turn on the TCU game, you see our defense lagging behind, making easy mistakes not running to the football. When we watched film in the offseason, we were disgusted.”

Michigan football had an undefeated regular season under Jim Harbaugh, and comes in as the No. 1 team in the country, but is facing an Alabama team that has come on strong since some rough showings early on in the season, including a loss to Texas at home. It will be interesting to see how Michigan and Jim Harbaugh fare against a team coming on so strong.

When Harbaugh first came to Michigan, it was first about conquering Ohio State, and now he has done that over the last three seasons. It is about taking the next step this season and winning a national championship.

Jenkins is confident that his team is focused and ready to beat Alabama in the Rose Bowl to advance to the national championship against either Washington or Texas. Only time will tell if he is right. Regardless, it will likely be a very entertaining game at the Rose Bowl.