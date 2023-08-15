As Michigan football gears up for another run at the College Football Playoff, some of its preseason workouts are going viral. Any team as talented as Michigan is bound to have some freaks of nature on the roster, and that's a fantastic way to describe junior defensive lineman Kris Jenkins.

Video of Jenkins doing a Turkish Get-Up with a 170-pound dumbbell in his right hand surfaced on Tuesday and well, you just have to see it to believe it.

Michigan's biggest Freak 307-pound DL Kris Jenkins, aka "The Mutant," (son of the former Pro Bowler by the same name) vertical jumped 34 inches, ran a 4.33 shuttle and did this insane Turkish Get Up with a 170-pound dumbbell: https://t.co/4bqHQeV0tq pic.twitter.com/4ZO5ctuo8y — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 15, 2023

Jenkins, the son of the former NFL All-Pro that goes by the same name, is certainly no stranger to doing what seems impossible for a player of his stature. His other freak accomplishments include doing pull-ups with a 100-pound weight strapped around his waist.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is more than blown away by Jenkins' work ethic.

“He’s the mutant of all mutants,” Harbaugh told The Athletic. “He just keeps going and going. He’s No. 1 in our KPIs (Key Performance Indicators). He’s over 300. He’s the poster child for enthusiasm unknown to mankind. Watch him become a top-10 pick.”

Jenkins had his best season with Michigan in 2022, recording 54 tackles, two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. He figures to be an even better player for Harbaugh and the Wolverines this season as he tries to improve his draft stock.

Michigan football is ranked second in the AP Top 25 preseason poll, one spot ahead of its biggest rival, Ohio State. The two programs will once again battle it out for a spot in the Big Ten title game and the College Football Playoff.