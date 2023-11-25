Michigan football linebacker Michael Barrett had a fiery message to the haters after the win over Ohio State.

The Michigan football team picked up a huge win over Ohio State on Saturday by the score of 30-24 to advance to the Big Ten championship, and linebacker Michael Barrett had a fiery message for the haters amid the flack the program is getting for the sign-stealing scandal.

“Nothing to be said man, not much to be said, man. I already told you, be careful who you make the villain! Because it feel great man. Feel great,” Michael Barrett said in a video for social media after the game.

“BE CAREFUL WHO YOU MAKE THE VILLIAN!” The Michigan Wolverines were HYPED after their win over Ohio State 👀 (via @BNKonFOX)pic.twitter.com/CDpfuubBvY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 25, 2023

The Michigan football program has obviously been catching a lot of heat due to the sign-stealing scandal surrounding Connor Stalions. Barrett is sending a message to those rooting against the Wolverines.

Michigan has now beaten the Ohio State football program three years in a row as a result of Saturday's game. The matchup usually determines who will go to the Big Ten championship game. This time, it is Michigan. Next year, the matchup might not have as much importance, as the conference is doing away with divisions.

Regardless, the Wolverines are a near lock for the College Football Playoff, and Ohio State will need some help from others in order to make it this year.

That was the case a year ago for Ohio State, and it got the help needed to make the College Football Playoff. It remains to be seen whether or not that will be the case this season.

For now, Barrett and Michigan will enjoy the win over their hated rival.