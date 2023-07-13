Four-star edge rusher Jacob Smith, the twin brother of Michigan commit Jerod Smith, committed to the Michigan football program on Thursday.

“Michigan adds a commitment from edge rusher Jacob Smith, twin brother of Michigan commit Jerod Smith,” The Athletic Michigan Staff Writer Austin Meek wrote in a Thursday tweet. “@gmraynor wrote a great story about the Smith brothers a few weeks ago.”

A four-star recruit in the 2024 recruiting class, Jacob Smith had offers from Nebraska, Alabama, Arizona, Boston College, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan State, North Carolina, Penn State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, USC and Tennessee, among others, according to 247Sports. Jerod Smith committed to the Michigan football program in April over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Nebraska, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin, among other schools. Four-star recruit Elias Rudolph committed to Michigan earlier this month.

He will join a 2024 Michigan recruiting class that took fourth place in the country on 247Sports's recruitment class rankings. The class is highlighted by four-star quarterback Jadyn Davis and four-star tight end Brady Prieskorn, who announced his commitment to the Michigan football program in April.

“It's close to home and also I feel like the class we are brewing up right now is really special,” Prieskorn said, via On3. “And we are not done yet. It just felt like home when I walked in the building. All of the coaches are great people to be around as well.”

Michigan's 2023 class features nine enrollees, 16 players who have signed letters of intent and nine transfers. Two Indiana players, tight end AJ Barner and quarterback Jack Tuttle, joined the Wolverines via the transfer portal. Offensive linemen Myles Hinton and Drake Nugent came in from Stanford.

Michigan earned a 13-1 overall record and a 9-0 record against conference opponents last season. They took a 43-22 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Championship Game before falling to TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff Semifinals.