The Michigan football program did something last weekend it hasn't done often recently: lost. After winning the national championship eight months ago, the Wolverines suffered a brutal 31-12 home loss to Texas, handing Sherrone Moore his first defeat as the team's new head coach. And Paul Finebaum sure didn't mince words when talking about the game.

Texas, one of the newest teams in Southeastern Conference (SEC), crushed Michigan on Saturday with several takeaways and an impressive performance by former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers. Finebaum, in some ways the voice of the SEC, watched and came away not only unimpressed by Michigan, but he even said on ESPN's ‘Get Up' that it might be time to “panic” in Ann Arbor.

“Absolutely no patience. All panic here,” Finebaum said of Michigan during a ‘Panic or Patience' segment. “That was just an inexcusable performance. I realize they were playing Texas, which is a very, very good team, if not a great team, but you're at home, you're the reigning national champions. Show up at least! Texas beat them up and down the field on both sides of the line. Truly embarrassing. I'm sure somewhere Jim Harbaugh was saying, ‘Hey, I made a pretty good decision getting out of here, didn't I?'.”

Where does Michigan go after loss to Texas?

Before Saturday, Michigan had not lost in the regular season in nearly two years and had not suffered a defeat at home in almost four years. But the loss to Texas showed that the current Wolverines are not the dominant Wolverines of the last few years when the team reached the College Football Playoff twice and won the national title earlier this year.

But ‘panic' likely will seem premature to Michigan fans, who endured a few frustrating seasons after Harbaugh took over. After all, Moore, who officially signed his contract with the university today, was forced to replace numerous members of the coaching staff when Harbaugh left for the NFL and took several assistants with him.

Additionally, Michigan is still working out the kinks with new starting quarterback Davis Warren after having the good fortune of first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy leading the Wolverines for the last few seasons.

Michigan will have a chance to get back in the column this weekend with a home game vs. Arkansas State before it begins Big Ten play. The Wolverines host USC next week in what could be a battle of top-15 teams, and two weeks later, will visit Washington in a rematch of January's College Football Playoff national championship game.