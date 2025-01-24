The Michigan football team got some big news on Thursday as captain Rod Moore will return to the Wolverines in 2025 instead of going pro. The star safety missed the entire 2024 season due to an injury during the offseason, but he will get one more ride with Michigan after all. This Wolverines defense should be among the nation’s best in 2025 with the talent that they have.

“Michigan star senior safety Rod Moore is set to return to college for another season instead of leaving for the NFL, sources tell @CBSSports/@247Sports,” Matt Zenitz said in a post. “The two-time All-Big Ten selection entered the season as a top three round draft prospect but missed the season due to injury. Now set to return to college for one more year.”

Rod Moore is a veteran leader on this defense and getting an experienced guy like him back for another year is massive for Michigan.

Moore has been with the Wolverines since the 2021 season and he immediately became a contributor. During that first season, Moore racked up 33 tackles and one pass defended. During the 2022 season, Moore finished with 71 total tackles, four interceptions, three passes defended and .5 sacks. His most recent season was in 2023 when he finished with 38 total tackles, three passes defended and two interceptions.

Michigan football fans love Moore for a lot of reasons, and the biggest is the play that he made in the 2023 Michigan-Ohio State game. The Wolverines were up by six points in the final minute, and Ohio State had the ball in Wolverines' territory. Moore came up with an interception that sealed the win, and that sent Michigan to the Big Ten title game. The Wolverines won the Big Ten and went on to win the national championship as well.

Rod Moore was a crucial part of that 2023 national championship team, and he was definitely missed this past season. He will be a major factor on next year's Michigan team.