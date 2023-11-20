Interim Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore talked injuries to Roman Wilson and others ahead of Ohio State on Saturday.

While Michigan football fans anxiously await this weekend's big matchup with rival Ohio State, acting head coach Sherrone Moore is busy sorting through a spate of injuries that occurred during the team's 31-24 victory over Maryland this past weekend, reports Nick Kosko of On3, including a key one to wide receiver Roman Wilson.

The notable bumps and bruises occurred on the Wolverines' offense, which has been a key factor in their success all season long. Senior offensive tackle Myles Hinton suffered a minor knee injury in Saturday's win, but with no structural damage reported is expected to be able to take the field this weekend. Senior left tackle LaDarius Henderson is also dealing with an undisclosed injury that isn't believed to be serious enough for him to miss extended time.

Michigan's biggest early-week injury concern leading up to the big Ohio State football matchup is senior WR Roman Wilson, who was forced to leave the game after a first-quarter concussion-inducing hit that left Wolverine fans clamoring for a flag that would never come. The Honolulu native has notched a career-high and team-leading ten touchdown receptions for Michigan this season along with 612 yards receiving. Roman will be hopeful to clear protocol as he's one of many Michigan seniors with something to prove. He had just one catch for no gain in last year's game with Ohio State, a handy 45-23 victory in Columbus.

Sherrone Moore will lead the Wolverines in this year's edition of their fabled rivalry game while head coach Jim Harbaugh continues to serve out his suspension for a sign-stealing scandal that has rocked the program since early October.