The first Michigan football player to enter the transfer portal is running back CJ Stokes. Stokes made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) Monday.

“First I'd like to thank God my Lord and Savior for His work in my life,” Stokes wrote. “I'd like to not only thank Coach Harbaugh and Coach Hart, but the whole athletic and academic staff for making my 2 years in Ann Arbor enjoyable. I was awarded the opportunity of a lifetime to attend the great university and I am forever grateful.

“With that being said I'd like to announce I'll be entering the transfer portal.”

Michigan football holds a 13-0 record. They are currently preparing for the College Football Playoff. Nevertheless, Stokes' presence will be missed by the Wolverines.

CJ Stokes' Michigan football career

Stokes received more opportunities in 2022. He ultimately finished the '22 campaign with 55 carries. Stokes recorded 273 yards and one touchdown on those attempts.

He also added one reception for 15 yards in 2022.

In 2023, however, Stokes finished with just four total carries for eight yards. He is likely seeking an opportunity where he will be utilized on a more consistent basis. It should be noted that injuries played a role in his lack of playing time this past season, but he was also on a depth chart with other star running backs.

Stokes originally committed to Michigan football in 2021 amid a strong high school football career. He enrolled in the school in 2022 where expectations were high.

Blake Corum was the starting running back, however. Corum dealt with injury trouble in 2022 and decided to return in 2023. And once again, Corum enjoyed a fantastic year. Stokes' playing time was scarce, as aforementioned.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for CJ Stokes.