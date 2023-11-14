Shannon Sharpe laid into Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team after the "Ameica's Team" comments went viral.

The backlash regarding the Michigan football team has been heavy since the sign-stealing scandal emerged. Jim Harbaugh was officially suspended for the remainder of the regular season and missed the past game against Penn State on the road. Nonetheless, Harbaugh made some eye-opening comments by calling the Michigan football program “America's Team” and that sparked even more debate by analysts. On Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe joined in on the discussion and was not happy with Harbaugh's designation of the Michigan football team being America's Team, and Sharpe held nothing back whatsoever during a segment of First Take.

“I agree with everything you said Finebaum. Americans don't like cheaters. How do Americans feel about Lance Armstrong? And Sammy Sosa? And Mark McGwire? And the Houston Astros?… Americans don't like cheaters. They don't…I feel bad for the kids but I feel bad for the other kids that had their signs stolen and you had an unfair advantage.”

.@ShannonSharpe says Michigan is NOT America's team 😳 "Americans don't like cheaters." pic.twitter.com/DwVm1iUMtN — First Take (@FirstTake) November 14, 2023

Shannon Sharpe backed the recent comments made by Paul Finebaum, who also was not a fan of Harbaugh's America's Team comments. Sharpe mentions a few examples of Sosa, Armstrong, and the Astros and that the Michigan football team had an unfair advantage due to stealing the signs.

There are plenty of rumors involving Jim Harbaugh potentially going to the NFL after this season (again), and the suspension and scandal involving the Michigan football team could make a move to the next level even more appealing for Harbaugh.

This discussion won't be going away anytime soon, and the Michigan football team is undefeated at 10-0 and finishes the regular season with games against Maryland and Ohio State. If they win those games and the Big Ten title game, a spot in the College Football Playoff seems very logical, even with all of the drama involving the sign-stealing scandal.