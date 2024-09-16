Most people assumed that Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore signed a contract when he became the head coach of the Wolverines last winter, but we recently learned that wasn't the case. Moore started this season without a signed contract, but he and the school quickly figured things out once the news became public. Moore has a contract, and there is an interesting aspect of the contract that relates to Michigan sign-stealing investigation.

As everyone knows, the Michigan football team was under investigation by the NCAA for illegal sign-stealing last year, and they have since received a Notice Of Allegations because of it. Moore could be facing penalties because of that, but according to his contract, he can't be fired because of it.

“The University of Michigan and football head coach Sherrone Moore have agreed to a contract under which the university appears to have agreed not to fire Moore for cause based on its current knowledge of Moore’s involvement in the alleged sign-stealing scandal centering on former football staff member Connor Stalions,” A report from USA Today read.

The wording in the report is important as it does say “current knowledge.” It sounds like if the school found out something serious that they weren't previously aware of, things could change. Here is the language in the contract:

“Notwithstanding the foregoing, a violation of the Governing Rules which occurred prior to the Effective Date, to the extent the University had actual knowledge of the facts or alleged facts that are the basis for the violation prior to the execution of this Agreement by all parties, shall not be deemed a basis for termination with cause …,” The contract states.

Sherrone Moore could be facing penalties from the investigation as he did reportedly delete numerous text messages with Connor Stalions, but the messages were eventually recovered. It is unclear what they were about.

We also still don't know what the NOA entails as the Michigan football team still a couple months before they need to respond to it.