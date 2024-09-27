A former bitter rival of Michigan football is weighing in on the Wolverines' current quarterback situation. Ex-Ohio State Buckeyes coach and current Fox analyst Urban Meyer has shared his thoughts on what he feels is a lack of effectiveness in Michigan's passing game.

While appearing on “The Triple Option” podcast, Meyer stated his belief that the Wolverines won't win the Big Ten, much less make it to the College Football Playoff to defend their national title, if they don't improve the passing game, via On3.com.

“They can’t [succeed]. There’s zero chance with that kind of balance,” Meyer said. “They got to play both quarterbacks. I said that when we were there. Alex Orji is good enough to play. He’s got to play. I think he’s a tremendous player. But, to answer your question: no.

“You’re going to get zero coverage every snap, and you will see that the numbers disappear. I like how rugged the Wolverines were on offense and defense, and that’s kind of a trademark of who they are, but there is zero chance unless you balance that thing up. At some point, it’s going to be nine up, and you’ll stop the run.”

A successful former collegiate head coach with multiple national title victories of his own, Meyer doesn't think that Michigan's offensive game is balanced enough to have a realistic shot this season.

“I’ve been in that situation a couple times, and maybe the answer is, you go to an option offense,” Meyer said. “The equating numbers issue is real. I don’t know their offense coaching staff [or] if they have the ability to do that. But if that quarterback is throwing picks — you’re right — they lose that game. “They took USC, and when they had to go run the ball, they ran the ball. That’s it to me. That’s more important than throwing the ball. They just proved they’re tough. That proves that they pound the people there. They got that rugged mentality. But reality is, you’re going to have to be balanced up a little bit.”

Michigan football takes on Minnesota in their annual battle for the Little Brown Jug tomorrow at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, looking to improve to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play.

Urban Meyer knows Michigan football well as a former Buckeyes coach

Urban Meyer served as head coach of the Buckeyes from 2012 to 2018, compiling a perfect 7-0 record against the Wolverines and an impressive 54-4 mark in Big Ten play. He also set an NCAA record with 30 consecutive conference victories during his tenure.

Overall, he earned a 187–32 NCAA record while also going 12-3 in 15 total Bowl Game appearances.