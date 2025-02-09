The Michigan football team recently made an important addition to their coaching staff as they are bringing back former assistant Erik Campbell. Campbell was on the staff during the early Jim Harbaugh era as he was with the Wolverines in 2015. That was Campbell's third stint with Michigan as he started his coaching career with the Wolverines in 1988, and then he was with the program again from 1995-2007.

“Report: Erik ‘Soup' Campbell to return to Michigan football as assistant,” WolverinesWire said in a post.

This is the second addition of a familiar face to the Michigan football team in recent weeks. Head coach Sherrone Moore also recently added Biff Poggi to the staff, who has an associate head coach under Harbaugh. He is returning to the Wolverines in the same role.

Getting Erik Campbell back on the staff for Michigan is big because of all the experience that he brings. Campbell has been coaching for over 35 years now, and Sherrone Moore is a very young head coach who doesn't have a ton of experience. Having guys like Campbell and Poggi back to the staff should be extremely helpful.

Campbell has coached for nine different schools during his career as he has spent time with Michigan, Navy, Ball State, Syracuse, Iowa, the Montreal Alouettes, UConn, Delaware and Bowling Green. Campbell has mostly worked in offensive roles, including as a running backs coach, wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

At Michigan, Campbell has worked as a graduate assistant, wide receivers coach, associate head coach and assistant. He is coming back as an assistant and will work closely with the wide receiver room.

Sherrone Moore has made some big additions to this staff as he gets ready for a crucial 2025 season. The Wolverines ended the 2024 season strong and the future is looking bright for the Michigan football program.