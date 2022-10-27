Michigan football’s Donovan Edwards apologizes after sharing Kanye West antisemitic tweet

Donovan Edwards is in hot water. The Michigan football running back shared a tweet detailing outrageous antisemitic comments made by Kanye West, aka Ye. Edwards took to Twitter on Thursday to offer an apology for the incident.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Donovan Edwards said the following, “The retweet was a glitch. I speak for myself. I know what’s in my heart. I am unequivocally against racism, exploitation & oppression in all forms, including stereotyping and trafficking in hate. I have nothing but love for others & I never judge anyone based on race or religion.”

The Michigan football star indicated that the “retweet was a glitch.” Edwards went on to say that he is “unequivocally against racism, exploitation and oppression in all forms”, which was clearly something that Ye was pushing in the interview captured in the tweet.

It seems to be a sincere apology from the Wolverines halfback, who is likely hoping that this whole situation is past him.

Donovan Edwards has had an interesting 2022 season thus far. Tabbed as a breakout candidate by his own head coach Jim Harbaugh, Edwards suffered a leg injury during the Wolverines’ Week 2 win over Hawaii.

The talented halfback worked his way back for the game against Iowa on October 1. Stuck behind standout rusher Blake Corum, Edwards had middling results in his first few games back.

But Michigan football’s most recent win over Penn State was the Donovan Edwards show, as he ran for a team-high 173 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Edwards will be looking to put together more performances like that, as long as he doesn’t face team discipline for his latest actions.