While athletic teams often aim for humor in social media posts, many believe the Michigan football social team went too far ahead of their matchup with Minnesota with a now-deleted graphic interpreted by some as insensitive to those affected by Hurricane Helene in the southeastern United States.

The official X, formerly Twitter, account of the Michigan football program posted a graphic of a player standing in ankle-deep water inside of Michigan Stadium along with the caption, “Looking good in any weather”.

There was immediate backlash to the original post owing to what many perceived as massive insensitivity. However, not every response was negative, with some fans finding the post humorous and stating their belief that the initial reaction was overblown.

“As someone raised in a Area that was hit hard and flooded. I think this isn't that bad 🤣,” wrote @FQClemson.

“It’s just supposed to rain heavy this weekend here, don’t believe it was a Helene reference unless theres inside info that says it was,” wrote @McGonigleBurner.

“How is this a reference to that hurricane? The game is being played in Michigan, the hurricane never touched Michigan, & the hurricane isn’t mentioned. I’m a bit confused,” added @freud_hoiberg.

“It's apparently a reference to how it's gonna rain during the game tomorrow but soooo tone deaf,” wrote @shreyaan_seth.

The Michigan Wolverines will be taking on the Minnesota Golden Gophers tomorrow at Michigan Stadium, with the winner taking home the Little Brown Jug. The opening kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 PM EST and will be broadcast live on Fox.

Hurricane Helene has already caused major devastation

At least 40 people have been killed across the Southeastern United States after it made landfall on Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane. Currently, nearly five million people across Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas are without power.

The collegiate football world has also been affected, as the storm has caused the cancellation of the matchup between Liberty and Appalachian State. Additionally, the game between Florida A&M and Alabama A&M has also been postponed.