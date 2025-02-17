Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jaxx DeJean quickly became one of the best rookies in the NFL this past season, and his rise continued last weekend when he had a pick-six off of Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. DeJean is one of the hottest names in the NFL right now, and guess what? There's another one in the family. Jaxx DeJean is the younger brother of Cooper, and he is a class of 2027 recruit. He is getting a lot of attention as he is currently a five-star prospect according to 247Sports' composite rankings. Earlier this week, the Michigan football team extended an offer to Jaxx.

“After a great talk with @Coach_Casula I am extremely excited to announce that I have received an offer from @UMichFootball

@Jack_Dunaway96,” Jaxx DeJean said in a post.

Jaxx DeJean is a five-star recruit, as he is the #29 player in the 2027 class, the #4 athlete and the #1 player in the state of Iowa. He currently attends Odebult-Arthur High School in Odebolt, Iowa.

DeJean is going to be a tough prospect for the Michigan football team to land given his ties to Iowa. He is from the Hawkeye state, and that is where Cooper DeJean went to college. However, Jaxx could be looking to write his own story elsewhere.

There is still a lot of time for DeJean's recruitment to unfold as he still has two more years of high school after this year. Right now, he holds offers from Michigan, Iowa, Kansas State and UAB. When the 2027 cycle rolls around, he will likely be able to go wherever he wants.

Again, it is incredibly early, but Iowa and Kansas State have been the teams to recruit him the hardest. It looks like Michigan is going to be ramping up the pressure now that they have offered him.

“DeJean watched his brother Cooper shine in Iowa City and the Hawkeyes staff wants to run it back,” On3's Steve Wiltfong said. “They’re one of the programs on him the hardest along with Kansas State.”

If Jaxx DeJean ends up being anything like his brother, he is going to have a special college career. It's going to be interesting to see how Michigan fares in his recruitment going forward.