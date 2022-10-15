Michigan football fans will smile at latest Mike Hart development

The Michigan Wolverines football program received a huge scare last week when running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the field and was stretchered off after suffering a seizure. Now, just a week after the scare, Hart’s latest development will make Michigan football fans smile. Beat reporters Austin Meek and Aaron McMann have the details.

Per Meek and McMann, Mike Hart is back on the sideline coaching for Michigan football in their game against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Hart was taken to the hospital after the on-field scare vs. Indiana, where he stayed overnight.

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on Hart later that evening, saying that the veteran coach was in “stable condition.”

Mike Hart himself then released a statement thanking everyone for their support and saying that he would be rejoining the team soon.

That statement made every Wolverines fan happy but not many expected to see Mike Hart on the sidelines this weekend. With his team currently in the lead over Penn State at the time of print, Hart’s presence will be integral to the success of the offense.

Led by Hart’s coaching, the Wolverines’ running game has ranked 19th in the nation with 212.3 rushing yards per contest. Michigan football running back Blake Corum has thrived under the direction of Hart as well, as the talented halfback has ran for three 100-yard games already and has 11 total touchdowns on the ground.

Not only will Mike Hart’s presence on the sideline give Michigan an emotional boost but it will also provide them with a coaching edge against the Penn State Nittany Lions.