Michigan Wolverines wide receiver AJ Henning will be entering the NCAA’s transfer portal, he announced on social media on Monday.

“I would like to thank God for the blessings and opportunities bestowed upon me at the University of Michigan!” the 21-year-old tweeted. “I appreciate Coach Harbaugh and his staff for the opportunity to play for this University. To my teammates, who are now my brothers — thank you for lifelong memories forged here.

My sincerest gratitude to the fans for the endless support during my playing time at the University of Michigan. Being a Michigan Man has taught me things far beyond the football field and I will carry that with me for life. With that being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal. Go Blue Forever!”

Michigan used Henning heavily for kick and punt returns last season, and he became a two-time All-Big Ten selection as a returner, according to The Athletic’s Austin Meek. He returned 28 punts for 201 yards and added 11 kickoff returns for an additional 241 yards.

Henning originally joined the Michigan Wolverines as a four-star prospect in the Class of 2020, ranking No. 102 overall in the nation and No. 18 for receivers. But he wasn’t used much as a WR, as the school chose to put him into more of a punt return role over his Wolverines career.

The Illinois native ends his Michigan career with 32 games, posting 198 receiving yards and earning the program’s Special Teams Player of the Year honors in 2022, per Meek.

AJ Henning becomes the second receiver Michigan has lost to the NCAA transfer portal, after Andrel Anthony Jr. left the Wolverines for Oklahoma earlier this year.